Fortson family raises millions in Kimbell Royalty public offering

Kimbell Royalty Partners, an energy company led by the prominent Fortson family of Fort Worth with holdings stretching across 4.5 million acres in 20 states, has gone public with an offering on the New York Stock Exchange.
Founded in 1998 by the family behind the renowned Kimbell Art Museum, Kimbell Royalty initially offered 5 million common units at $18 a piece. The units, trading under the ticker symbol KRP, were selling for $20.60 in afternoon trading today.
The master limited partnership is also allowing the underwriters to purchase an additional 750,000 common units. When the offering closes Wednesday, the public could own about 35 percent of the company, documents show. Kimbell Royalty will get at least $83.7 million at that time from the offering, according to an attorney representing the company.
We’ve seen more acquisitions that are high quality than we’ve been able to fund privately in the past. Robert Ravnaas, CEO, Kimbell Royalty Partners
Money raised in the offering will allow Fort Worth-based Kimbell Royalty to acquire additional mineral and royalty rights, CEO Robert Ravnaas told the financial news service The Street last week. “We’ve seen more acquisitions that are high quality than we’ve been able to fund privately in the past,” Ravnaas said.
Kimbell Royalty is not an energy producer but simply owns mineral interests in oil and natural gas properties. Its holdings include a broad swath of the nation’s mid-section as well as California, and have 48,000 producing wells on the land. Forty-four percent of its aggregate acres — and 29,000 producing wells — are in the Permian Basin, one of the hottest oil plays in the country.
“There are a number of companies that, over the years, have been acquiring minerals that have now gone public,” said attorney Jason Rocha at Baker Botts in Houston. “People who own royalties and have been buying royalties for years are seeing ways to monetize that investment.
“It is a sign of a comeback (in the energy industry.) It is all a good sign that the industry in general is starting to pick up and there is a lot of optimism,” he said.
Kimbell Royalty was founded by Ben Fortson, his son-in-law Mitch Wynne and Brett Taylor, who spent 13 years at Fortson Oil Company as a land manager and vice president, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ravnaas served as president of Rivercrest Royalties Inc., a predecessor to Kimbell Royalty. He also served as president of Cawley, Gillespie & Associates.
The Fortson family is well known in Fort Worth. Ben Fortson and his wife, Kay, are founders of the Kimbell Art Museum. Kay Fortson is the niece of business leader Kay Kimbell, whose fortune was the basis of the Kimbell Art Foundation and Kimbell Art Museum.
Fortson, Taylor and Wynne began to actively acquire mineral and royalty interests in 1998, initially focusing on the Permian, then expandomg to several other basins including the Eagle Ford, Terryville/Cotton Valley/Haynesville and Bakken/Williston, according to an SEC filing. These areas account for about 53 percent of their production, according to public documents.
