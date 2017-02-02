Airline CEOs seek meeting with Tillerson on Gulf carrier subsidies

The three biggest U.S. airlines asked for a meeting with new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to discuss their long-held contention that billions in government subsidies enable the Persian Gulf carriers to compete unfairly for passengers.
Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways are receiving help from their governments that undermines “the basic principles of fair and open competition that are the foundation” of air treaties that regulate service between countries, according to a letter signed by the chief executives of Fort Worth-based American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines and United Continental Holdings.
“The subsidies allow the Gulf carriers to operate without concern for turning a profit, unlike U.S. airlines, and therefore focus entirely on stripping market share and driving out competition,” according to the letter signed by American’s Doug Parker, Delta’s Ed Bastian and United’s Oscar Munoz. “The subsidy-enabled capacity dumping by the Gulf carriers has nearly eliminated U.S. carrier service to the Middle East and India.”
For two years, the U.S. airlines have been pushing the federal government to open discussions with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates over the issue of subsidies, which the U.S. companies allege to be more than $50 billion. The Obama administration said it would hold informal technical discussions with the two nations last year, but never took formal action.
Emirates, Qatar and Etihad each provide service out of DFW Airport, which has put American and the airport on opposite sides of the issue. On Thursday, Etihad expanded its service from three times a week to daily flights from DFW to Abu Dhabi.
On Wednesday, Etihad’s top executive said the carrier now has no plans to add more U.S. destinations to its network. “We are not flying into any further points in the U.S.A.,” Etihad Aviation Group Chief Executive Officer James Hogan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We are very comfortable with our American network.”
The Gulf carriers have said American, Delta and United have received their own government assistance through debt forgiveness in the bankruptcy process.
Some smaller U.S. airlines and cargo carriers, notably FedEx, have opposed any broad changes to Open Skies agreements with the U.A.E. and Qatar.
This article includes material from Star-Telegram archives.
