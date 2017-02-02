More dealerships making Grapevine center of North Texas car shopping

When it comes to new cars, Grapevine is fully loaded.

Three new car dealerships are under construction along Grapevine’s Texas 114/121 corridor, in addition to the batch of dealerships that have been there for years. Once the new places are open this year, that stretch of highway on the northwest end of Dallas/Fort Worth Airport will be home to a dozen lots, including some that sell high-end brands such as Mercedes, BMW and Range Rover.

Negotiations are underway to add two other dealerships by mid-year, possibly bringing the number of new-car sales lots to 14.

It’s easily accessed from anywhere in the Metroplex. Lee Chapman, Dallas Fort Worth Metropolitan New Car Dealers Association

Several factors are driving the expansion. With the completion of the $1 billion DFW Connector project several years ago, the eight-mile Texas 114/121 corridor is now among the easiest places to travel in the Metroplex, even during rush hour. The area used to be known as the “Grapevine funnel” because of its traffic jams, but now — with the exception of a crowded part of Texas 121 just south of Lewisville, near Grapevine Mills mall — traffic in the area moves at posted speed limits much of the day.

Also, it helps that many of the target customers for luxury cars live within a 10-minute drive of the corridor, in cities such as Grapevine, Southlake, Colleyville, Coppell and Keller.

“The demographics of Northeast Tarrant County are extraordinary,” said Carl Sewell, chairman of Sewell Automotive Co., which plans to open BMW of Grapevine on May 1 at the Texas 114/121 westbound frontage road and Texan Trail. “The quality of schools, the incomes, the real estate values and the growth are all excellent. That area has become a destination, for luxury cars in particular.”

BMW of Grapevine will feature a two-story showroom capable of holding 34 cars, including the new 7 series. The BMW i Showroom will display hybrid vehicles with charging stations, according to the company’s website.

Almost every car brand

Other new dealerships under construction include Grapevine Audi and Park Place Land Rover/Jaguar, said Lee Chapman, president of the Dallas Fort Worth Metropolitan New Car Dealers Association. The Audi dealership likely will open around April, while Park Place Land Rover Jaguar could open July 1, officials said.

Five Star Subaru opened along Texas 114 in November. Grubbs Infiniti moved from its former Euless location to Grapevine about 18 months ago.

With those additions as well as many other incumbent sites, shoppers can now choose among brands such as Cadillac, Lexus, Lincoln, Ford and Toyota. For the most part, the car lots are lined up one after another, along the Texas 114/121 frontage roads between Texan Trail and Main Street, as well as William D. Tate Avenue.

Just behind Sewell’s planned BMW of Grapevine is Park Place Motorcars, which is a Mercedes dealer that opened in 2011. Park Place Lexus recently completed a multimillion-dollar renovation of its dealership, which opened in that same area of Grapevine in 2000.

“It’s easily accessed from anywhere in the Metroplex,” Chapman said, adding that some previously unavailable land became available recently after DFW Airport decided it was time to develop the area.

“All those dealerships are easy on, easy off the freeway,” Chapman said.

25 years of history

Tom Durant, owner of Classic Chevrolet near the corner of the eastbound Texas 114 frontage road and William D. Tate Avenue, was among the first of the car dealers to recognize the potential benefits of setting up shop in Grapevine. His dealership opened in 1992.

Classic Chevrolet has been ranked No. 1 in the nation in Chevy sales for nine of the past 11 years, he said.

Negotiations are underway for a 13th dealership in the area that would feature Porsches. Officials declined to provide details but said an announcement could occur within weeks.

And Durant said a 14th dealership likely to come to the area will be Acura. Representatives of that brand are currently making proposals to move into a piece of land near Classic Chevrolet owned by Durant’s company.

Durant said car dealers welcome competition from rivals. When dealerships locate close to one another, it creates a lot of foot traffic and makes it possible for prospective buyers to “window shop” and compare one make or model with others.

“A love of people live along 114, and it’s 20 miles from Dallas and 20 miles from Fort Worth,” Durant said. “It can attract people from quite a ways around. It’s just kind of in the center hub of everything in the northern half of Dallas-Fort Worth.”

Several of the new dealerships are relocating from other nearby areas. Grubbs Infiniti and Grapevine Audi, for examples, operated in Euless for many years. (The Audi location in Euless, DFW Audi, is still open.)

Chapman downplayed the assertion that traffic along Texas 183 in Euless and Irving as part of the Midtown Express played a role in those relocations. Rather, he said, there is a strong desire among car dealers to get to Grapevine’s bustling Texas 114/121 corridor.