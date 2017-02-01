Facebook loses $500 million in virtual-reality headset verdict in Dallas

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

0:37 Several travelers from Muslim countries detained overnight Monday at DFW Airport

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

1:42 Chesapeake $52.5 million settlement

2:38 How to use nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

0:49 Aledo signing day

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

0:48 Lawyers' news conference at DFW Airport

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo