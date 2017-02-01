Facebook loses $500 million in virtual-reality headset verdict in Dallas

The virtual-reality headset maker that Facebook bought in 2014 for $2 billion used stolen technology, a jury said in awarding $500 million in damages to ZeniMax Media.
Jurors in Dallas federal court on Wednesday sided with ZeniMax in its trade-secrets case over the Oculus Rift, the device that has put the social media giant at the forefront of the virtual-reality boom.
The verdict is a rebuke of Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, who told jurors in his first-ever courtroom testimony last month that it was important for him to be there because the claims by ZeniMax Media were “false.” Zuckerberg was not named as a defendant in the case.
ZeniMax claimed it was responsible for key breakthroughs in the development of software and hardware for the headset, only to be betrayed when one of its star employees joined with two other entrepreneurs and purloined ZeniMax’s intellectual property for their own startup, Oculus VR. The verdict was against Oculus, its two co-founders and an executive. An Oculus representative couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Facebook’s acquisition of Oculus gave it a head start against Microsoft, Sony, Google and others competing for a piece of the virtual-reality market that’s forecast to exceed $84 billion in sales in 2020. Facebook began shipping the ski-goggle-like Rift for $599 in March.
The case centered on the defection of video-game programmer John Carmack from ZeniMax, where he had designed blockbuster games Doom and Quake, to Oculus, where he was named chief technology officer in 2013. He acknowledged in testimony that he took with him email records including computer code related to virtual reality.
ZeniMax’s lawyer, Tony Sammi, argued that Oculus committed a “heist,” covered it up by destroying evidence and made off with “a lot of money” when it was bought out by Facebook. He told the jury Oculus went from “zero to hero” using Carmack’s innovations at ZeniMax to improve on the crude prototype for the Rift designed by Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey.
“If they could make it, why’d they take it?” Sammi asked the nine-member jury in his closing argument.
Zuckerberg testified for five hours Jan. 17, denying ZeniMax’s allegations and saying it’s common for companies to “come out of the woodwork” and make such claims following an acquisition. (Later that day, he toured the Facebook data center complex being built in north Fort Worth and attended the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.)
Facebook’s lawyer, Beth Wilkinson, underscored that point in her closing argument, saying ZeniMax ceased all work on virtual reality in early 2013 and didn’t accuse Oculus of wrongdoing until Facebook announced the takeover in March 2014.
This article includes material from Star-Telegram archives.
