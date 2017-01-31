American Airlines CEO says “divisive” travel ban caused airport turmoil

The top executive at Fort Worth-based American Airlines said weekend chaos at airports stemmed from a “divisive” U.S. travel ban on seven mostly Muslim countries, countering President Donald Trump’s effort to fault protesters and a Delta Air Lines computer failure.
“Crews, reservations agents and airport teams have witnessed turmoil in our airports that shows how divisive this order can be,” Doug Parker, American’s chief executive officer, said in a letter to employees. “It is the current law of the U.S., and so long as that is the case, we must comply.”
Parker’s counterpart at United Continental Holdings, Oscar Munoz, said demonstrations in response to Trump’s order were “peaceful and did not affect our operations.” Neither he nor Parker mentioned the Delta disruption, which started two days after Trump temporarily blocked visitors from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya. The edict also shut U.S. borders to refugees.
Concern that the U.S. restrictions would expand or spark retaliation by other nations prompted investors to dump airline stocks on Monday, pushing a Standard & Poor’s index of five U.S. airlines to a decline of 2.9 percent. American shares (ticker: AAL) were trading down another $1.11 a share, or more than 2 percent, at $43.79 today.
In two messages on Twitter, Trump said “big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage, protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer.” That was a reference to Senator Chuck Schumer, the minority leader, who called the travel ban an “evil order.”
Delta canceled more than 100 flights Monday as it recovered from a computer breakdown the night before. The systems fault began about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and was much shorter than a technology outage in August that forced the Atlanta-based carrier to cancel thousands of flights. Delta didn’t comment on Trump’s tweet about the service disruption.
