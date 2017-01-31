American Airlines CEO says “divisive” travel ban caused airport turmoil

1:57 First F-35 for Japan Pause

1:51 Lockheed's F-35 and the Legacy of Air Supremacy

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

2:38 How to use nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show