U.S. airlines stock tumble amid fear Trump travel ban will spread

Shares of U.S. airlines tumbled the most in three months on Monday as concerns mounted that President Donald Trump’s ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim nations will lead to more restrictions on flights.
Investors are fearful that the U.S. curbs will expand or be answered with retaliation by other nations, said Joe DeNardi, an analyst at Stifel Financial Corp. The S&P 500 Airlines Index slid 3.6 percent by midday after dropping as much as 4.4 percent, the most intraday since Oct. 26.
“Should you see it spread or more stringent restrictions on travel into the U.S. be enforced, that’s the concern,” DeNardi said in an interview.
Trump’s order Friday sparked a weekend of confusion at airports around the world, fueled by uncertainty over which passengers were barred. While none of the three biggest U.S. carriers flies to any of the seven countries, their global alliance partners do. The ban covers people from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya. Three U.S. courts temporarily blocked parts of Trump’s plan.
Airlines posted the biggest drop after oil and gas drilling companies among the S&P 500 Index’s industry groupings. U.S. stocks fell the most since the presidential election on concern that Trump may follow through on his statements in favor of more isolationist policies.
A computer failure that forced Delta Air Lines to cancel some flights Sunday and Monday also fueled concerns about airline risks, said Jim Corridore of CFRA Research.
“The travel ban is not likely to impact demand much, as not many people travel to/from the affected countries,” he said in a report. “However, these issues together raise risks related to airlines.”
Fort Worth-based American Airlines Group tumbled the most among major U.S. carriers, dropping as much as 6.6 percent for the biggest intraday decline in seven months. Delta slid 3.9 percent to $47.74. Carriers focused on domestic markets declined less.
“These things are overblown generally, but in the moment people freak out,” said Paul Lambert, an analyst at Tocqueville Asset Management, which holds about 583,000 Delta shares. “This kind of uncertainty over who’s getting visas is a valid question, but it’s more bark than bite.”
Trump on Monday attempted to deflect blame for the weekend chaos in a series of Twitter posts, saying problems at airports were caused by the Delta outage and protesters. The carrier’s interruption didn’t occur until two full days after he issued the order.
