Trump says F-35 now “in great shape” after $600 million cut from cost

President Trump said today that Lockheed Martin has trimmed about $600 million in cost from the next contract for the F-35 joint strike fighter program, according to a report on CNBC.
Speaking with reporters at the White House, Trump said the savings apply to 90 planes involved in the next lot, or government contract, which has been under negotation for months.
Trump, who has publicly criticized Lockheed on Twitter since his election and called the program costs “out of control” just last month, now says the program is “in great shape” and called the F-35 “a great plane.”
“I appreciate Lockheed Martin for being so responsive,” he said. Citing years of delays and cost overruns, he said, “We’ve ended all of that. We’ve got that program really, really now in great shape.”
Just last week, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered a new review of the F-35 program to to “determine opportunities to significantly reduce the cost.”
Lockheed employs about 14,000 in Fort Worth, including 8,800 who work on the stealth fighter. To support full production of the jet, Lockheed plans to hire at least another 1,800 employees.
