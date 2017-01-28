Tarrant home appraisals expected to rise at least 5 percent this year

A competitive housing market that has buyers plopping down cash to quickly secure home purchases is likely to boost appraisals again in Tarrant County this year, with valuations increasing by at least 5 percent, the county appraiser said.
While he’s still collecting data for a complete report, Tarrant Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Jeff Law on Friday said that he is telling taxing entities to expect the increase in property values when estimates are released. Appraisals in some areas, where the housing market is the hottest, may be higher.
“I would like to get the message out to property owners that you need to prepare because the real estate market is still hot,” Law said Friday. “We’re just going to follow what the market is doing.”
Law’s prediction is based on the appraisal district’s analysis so far of real estate transactions, along with the expectation that at least 6,000 new homes will be added to the tax rolls. Industry experts say there is an historic low inventory of homes available — less than two months supply — leading to an imbalance in supply and demand.
Real estate agents and an economist don’t expect conditions in North Texas to improve anytime soon.
“It is a just-in-time inventory. A good house in a good neighborhood, (a property owner) can sell it in days,” said Jim Gaines, chief economist at the Texas A&M Real Estate Center.
Gaines described the low level of homes on the market as historic, and if not, the smallest going back 20 to 30 years.
While most buyers still go through a financial institution to secure a mortgage, some desperate customers have agreed to pay cash and not wait for the appraisal required to secure approval for the loan, said Mike Hale, an Arlington real estate agent. He’s heard that up to 25 percent of home sales are cash deals.
“If there is a bidding war, they go in and offer a thousand or so over (the asking price) in cash and they’ve got it,” said Hale, past chairman of the Arlington Board of Realtors. “They have got to have a place. They have to have a home. There is no supply.”
Homeowners won’t get notices on the new appraised value of their land until April, with commercial property values being issued in May, Law said. Last year, appraisals jumped 12 percent, leading to complaints from property owners that they were being taxed out of their homes.
There also were issues with TAD operations that ultimately impacted the bills received by homeowners. Computer software problems were blamed for leaving millions of dollars of property off the books in 2015, and for causing a late surge of taxpayer refunds in 2016 after it didn’t catch critical changes in accounts.
But Law emphasized his agency is simply on the appraisal side, not the taxing side. Setting tax rates and collecting the taxes is somebody else’s job.
“Some people believe we raise values to support what officials want us to do,” Law said. “Our job is just to follow what the market does.”
Many property owners, and some politicians, don’t understand that distinction, Gaines said. Some of them are more than willing to point the finger at another party for higher property tax bills, which has led to a S.B. 2, the property tax reform bill filed in the state legislature, he said.
“Up or down, he appraises it and there it is,” Gaines said.
And the movement, lately, has been up.
Since January 2015, median home prices in Fort Worth and Arlington have shot up from $162,000 to $205,000, Gaines said. The average price has jumped from $201,000 to $250,000, he said.
At the same time, the overall inventory has dropped to less than two months supply, meaning that if no other homes were added to the market, they would all be scooped up within that time period, leaving nothing for sale. Gaines said a healthy inventory is considered to be a five to seven months.
“It is basic Economics 101 that you are going to get price pressures going up,” Gaines said.
Among the customers looking for a new home are older people who are downsizing, millennials seeking to buy their first home to avoid skyrocketing rents, and families relocating to the area for new jobs. Some of them are coming from the country’s two coasts, where home sales of have left them flush with cash.
Some buyers are snapping up homes sight unseen, one real estate official said.
In Arlington, finding a $150,000 home is tough, and a $200,000 is not much better, Hale said. In December, the median home price was $180,000 with a little more than a month’s inventory available, the Arlington Board of Realtors reported.
“I don’t foresee it going backwards unless we have a major economic crisis of some sort,” Hale said.
Some homeowners are getting five or six offers within a matter of days for their house, meaning that it stays on the market for a short time and sells above the list price, said Bill Head, director of communications for MetroTex Association of Realtors, a trade association in Dallas.
Still, with the record low inventory level, North Texas also set a record in sales, going slightly above 100,000 in 2016, a 6 percent increase from 2015, Head said. He also said there have been a lot of cash sales.
“It is record-breaking from one extreme to the other,” he said.
