Tarrant home appraisals expected to rise at least 5 percent this year

2:38 How to use nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices Pause

5:57 What is your barbecue IQ?

2:07 Ben Hogan Golf is back in the game in Fort Worth

0:37 Caylin Moore's reaction to becoming a Rhodes Scholar finalist

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900 pound grizzly bear

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward

1:20 TCU baseball is back in season

1:25 Dallas Stars Popped At Home By Blues In Game 5