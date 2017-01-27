Workforce Solutions, Lockheed, honored for job creation

Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics are being honored for their efforts to improve services and opportunities for youth and the under-employed by the National Association of Workforce Boards.
Workforce Solutions won the WIOA Trailblazer Award recognizing a group leading in adapting to changes envisioned in the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to help job seekers access employment, education and training to succeed in the global economy.
Workforce Solutions oversees more than $65 million in investments to create economic vitality for businesses and residents and is responsible for five, full-service Workforce Centers providing services to 53,000 youths and adults in 2016.
Their work with large corporations in the region resulted in $400 million in capital investments, 4,500 new jobs that represented $300 million in wages, the national association said.
Lockheed Martin was picked as the large corporation to receive the W.O. Lawton Business Leadership Award honoring businesses that commit time, money and leadership to helping the community’s workforce. Among other things, Lockheed led the development of the Regional Aerospace Consortium and invested $1 million in Project Lead the Way and STEM programs
Lockheed’s efforts were instrumental in Workforce Solutions getting a $5 million federal grant to identify and place American engineers in six engineering industries. This resulted in 406 unemployed or under-employed degreed engineers within 37 companies.
They will be recognized at ceremonies in Washington D.C. in March.
Max B. Baker: 817-390-7714, @MaxbakerBB
