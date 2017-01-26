Soon you can shop for a car at Wal-Mart

Pretty soon, Wal-Mart customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be able to go into the store and shop for a car.
The nation’s largest retailer is teaming up with CarSaver, an online automotive retail program, to sell new and used cars from Wal-Mart Supercenters in DFW, Houston, Phoenix and Oklahoma City beginning April 1, according to a report in Automotive News.
Wal-Mart won’t be selling the cars directly from the stores. It will instead lease store space to CarSaver, which will connect car buyers with dealership groups and lenders it has partnered with, such as AutoNation and Ally Financial, according to Automotive News.
With assistance from CarSaver staffers, buyers will be able to pick, finance and insure their vehicle through CarSaver’s website or on a touch-screen kiosk. A staffer will then connect the buyer with a certified dealer and schedule an appointment.
“It is not uncommon for us to test different customer offerings in our stores using our leased spaces,” Wal-Mart spokeswoman Molly Blakeman told Automotive News.
She said she couldn’t comment on the April launches, but CarSaver and AutoNation did, without specifying the individual store locations.
Wal-Mart, CarSaver and a group of lenders and dealerships tested the sales idea in a pilot program in Florida in April 2016, according to the report. More than half the appointments scheduled through the program led to a sale, it said.
Customers saved more than $3,000 off the sticker price, CarSaver CEO Sean Wolfington told Automotive News.
The program is based on a similar setup by retailer Costco that Wolfington managed more than 20 years ago.
Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh
Comments