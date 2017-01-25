McClatchy names new chief executive

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business Pause

1:11 What you should know about seasonal allergies

1:42 Chesapeake $52.5 million settlement

8:32 Titletown, TX, episode 13: The Last Dance

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:25 TCU's Dixon explains why he likes Big 12-SEC Challenge

1:12 Out of the Darkness Walk brings awareness to suicide

1:34 Mississippi State WR Fred Ross: Not surprised Dak Prescott took 'league by storm'

1:33 Fort Worth City Council votes on aggressive panhandling ordinance