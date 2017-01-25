Bell Helicopter parent company, Textron, posts lower fourth quarter profits

Lower sales of commercial helicopters and private planes caused revenues to decline in the fourth quarter at Textron Inc., the parent company of Fort Worth-based Bell Helicopter.
Textron said net income dropped five percent to $214 million, or 78 cents per share. while revenues also decreased 2.5 percent to $3.82 billion. The earnings report disappointed Wall Street analysts who had expected the firm based out of Providence, R.I. to earn 87 cents per share, according to FactSet Research.
Shares of Textron [ticker: TXT] dipped almost ten percent in early morning trading. The stock was down $4.25 to $45.13 in early trading.
“Overall, revenues were down in the quarter but we were encouraged by increasing demand at Industrial and strong operating performance at Bell,” said Textron chief executive Scott Donnelly in a statement.
Revenues at Bell were down $148 million as the helicopter maker delivered 35 commercial helicopters in the quarter compared to 56 in the fourth quarter of 2015. Bell also delivered four V-22s, down from 8 in the same period last year. Textron said Bell’s profits were up $2 million despite the lower revenues.
For the full year, Textron reported net income of $962 million with revenues of $13.78 billion. The company also announced plans to purchase Arctic Cat for $247 million plus debt. Arctic Cat, based in Minneapolis, makes recreational vehicles, ATVs and snowmobiles.
Textron told investors it expects 2017 revenues to increase four percent to $14.3 billion.
“Our outlook reflects the continuation of our strategy around organic growth through new product investments amid challenging end markets,” Donnelly said.
Andrea Ahles: 817-390-7631, @Sky_Talk
