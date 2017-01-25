Bell Helicopter parent company, Textron, posts lower fourth quarter profits

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

0:47 Serial robbery suspect caught on video at Camp Bowie cash store

1:11 What you should know about seasonal allergies

1:11 F-35 replica set up in downtown Fort Worth for Armed Forces Bowl

1:51 Lockheed's F-35 and the Legacy of Air Supremacy

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

1:49 Craig family supporters call for firing of Fort Worth police officer