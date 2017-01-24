D.R. Horton reports higher profits as job growth boosts home sales

Fort Worth-based D.R. Horton, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates as job growth fuels buyer demand.
Net income for the three months through December was $206.9 million, or 55 cents a share, compared with $157.7 million, or 42 cents, a year earlier, the company said in a statement Tuesday. The average estimate of 12 analysts was 47 cents a share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Home construction has risen in the U.S., and an increase in mortgage rates encouraged buyers to sign contracts quickly. New home sales jumped 5.2 percent to a four-month high in November, according to Commerce Department data.
“We view (D.R. Horton’s) consistency as a rare commodity in the homebuilding space,” Jay McCanless, an analyst with Wedbush Securities, wrote in a note to investors. “As a result of that consistency and DHI’s focus on the entry-level/first-time consumer, we believe investors should be willing to pay an above-average multiple.”
D.R. Horton said orders increased 15 percent from a year earlier to 9,241 homes. Megan McGrath, an analyst at MKM Holdings in Stamford, Connecticut, said she was expecting a 7 percent increase, and McCanless said he projected a 12 percent jump.
“In our view, this was a very solid quarter, with better orders than expected and the earnings beat,” McGrath said. “We expect DHI will outperform off of these results today.”
Horton shares (ticker: DHI) were up $1.64, or more than 5 percent, at $30.78 s share in morning trading.
Homebuilding revenue rose to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $2.4 billion a year earlier, D.R. Horton said. The company’s gross margin on home sales was 19.8 percent, compared with 19.9 percent a year earlier. The number of sales completed in the quarter climbed 17 percent to 9,404.
The company plans to move its corporate headquarters to Arlington this spring, where it is finishing construction on a new 200,000-square-foot complex along Interstate 30.
This article includes material from Star-Telegram archives.
