Fort Worth’s Southwest Bank acquired by Simmons First National

The Fort Worth-based parent of Southwest Bank has agreed to be acquired by Simmons First National Corp. in a deal valued at $462 million.
Simmons entered Texas last year with its purchase of Bank SNB. In a statement, George A. Makris, Simmons’ chairman and CEO, said Simmons will retain the Southwest Bank brand as it expands in North Texas.
“We now have the opportunity to substantially grow our presence in the Fort Worth metropolitan area by joining with one of the best run, most respected financial organizations in Texas,” Makris said. “Vernon Bryant and his leadership team are exemplary bankers who understand the industry and get the importance of excellent customer service. Their success, both for their customers and for their organization, makes me confident that we have teamed with another great banking partner.”
First Texas BHC has assets of $2 billion and operates 16 branches. Simmons, based in Pine Bluff, Ark., has total assets of $8.4 billion and operates in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee.
On a conference call, Makris said Bryant would continue to lead Southwest Bank for Simmons, which will be the core of its new southwest division over Texas, OKlahoma, Kamsas and Colorado.
“We at First Texas are excited about the strategic partnership with Simmons,” said Bryant, in a statement. “Simmons is a top-notch, fast-growing regional bank. With that comes additional products and services, as well as a larger balance sheet, that can only result in substantial benefits for our customers.”
