Activist shareholder sells more than half its stake in Pier 1 Imports

A hedge fund that accumulated a big stake in Pier 1 Imports and threatened a proxy fight for a position on the board, sold more than half its shares this month after the retailer’s stock surged higher.
In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Alden Global Capital reported selling 4,058,869 shares between Jan. 9 and Jan. 17, reducing its stake in the Fort Worth-based retailer from 9.5 percent to 4.3 percent.
Alden said it sold the shares due to several factors, including a rebalqancing of its portfolio in light of the runup in Pier 1 shares.
But Alden continues to believe that Pier 1 shares have a “substantial upside” if Pier 1 properly controls costs and capital allocations, and that shareholder representation on the board would benefit all shareholders, according to the filing signed by Alden’s president Heath Freeman.
Alden sold the shares at prices ranging from $8.30 a share to $8.90. It purchased 7.9 million shares last year at prices ranging from $3.86 to $4.16 a share.
Pier 1 shares began rebounding from low points after the presidential election and surged in December after reporting strong third-quarter results, reaching $9.49 a share before falling back. On Thursday, shares (ticker: PIR) were trading at $7.70, up 5 cents, by late morning.
Steve Kaskovich: 817-390-7773, @stevekasko
Comments