NTT Data shifting North American headquarters to Legacy West in Plano

Information technology firm NTT Data International is moving its North American headquarters and 600 people to the $3 billion Legacy West Development in Plano.
The Japan-based company, which last year purchased the former Perot Systems operations from Dell, will lease five floors in the new One Legacy West tower on Legacy Drive at State Highway 121 in Plano.
NTT Data will join Toyota, Liberty Mutual Insurance, FedEx and JPMorgan Chase among the major employers in the Legacy West development.
“DFW is an incredibly rich market for IT services, and the workforce availability for our industry is second to none,” John McCain, CEO of NTT DATA Inc., said in a statement. “With our recent acquisition of Dell Services, we’re able to bring two local IT services leaders together into one headquarters, which resulted in the need to expand facilities.”
NTT Data is renting 126,715 square feet, or more than 40 percent, of the new One Legacy West office tower from developer Gaedeke Group. The 307,824 square-foot, 14-story high-rise opens at the end of this month.
It’s located between Toyota’s new North American headquarters and the world headquarters for FedEx Office.
Last year, NTT Data paid Dell more than $3 billion to acquire the former Perot Systems data services operation, based at Bush Turnpike at Custer Road.
NTT Data already had a large office at the southeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121 before the Dell purchase.
NTT DATA is one of the top global business and technology services providers, with more than 100,000 employees in about 50 countries. The company is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, one of the world’s largest telecom firms.
The new Legacy West will initially house 600 workers who will be consolidated from its existing Plano offices and from across the country, along with hires.
