Amazon plans to create 100,000 jobs in U.S. in next 18 months

1:11 F-35 replica set up in downtown Fort Worth for Armed Forces Bowl Pause

1:51 Lockheed's F-35 and the Legacy of Air Supremacy

1:42 Chesapeake $52.5 million settlement

2:38 How to use nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

3:27 Fortune Bend Ranch

5:57 What is your barbecue IQ?

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:04 Charean and Chill discuss Zeke's fender bender and the Cowboys chances vs Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

0:39 Watch Ezekiel Elliott surprise attack Dak Prescott in Cowboys locker room