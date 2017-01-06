Fort Worth’s Shannon Gracey doors stay open, but more attorneys leave law firm

Elsewhere in the legal world, things are really changing at Shannon Gracey Ratliff & Miller, or so it seems.
Late last year, it was reported that the venerable law firm would be shutting its doors at the end of 2016, according to a court document. Still, despite the fact that several attorneys left to join other firms or start new ones, management at the firm said “no decisions had been formalized.”
If you call the firm, someone still answers the phone. Repeated attempts by the Star-Telegram to talk to Managing Partner Richard Lowe have been unsuccessful, although an email from a former spokeswoman this week said “there was nothing new to report.” The firm also still occupies office space downtown.
Well, something must be up. One of Shannon Gracey’s storied partners, Kleber C. Miller, has decided to be “of counsel” to the law firm of Lacy Lyster Malone & Steppick, said attorney Chris Lyster. Joining Miller at his new home are two other former Shannon Gracey attorneys David Seidler and Sam Rosen, Lyster said.
But you wouldn’t know any of them had defected by looking at the Shannon Gracey website, which still shows all three men working there.
“We’re thrilled to have all three of them,” said Lyster, who himself worked at Shannon Gracey for about 25 years before joining his new firm. “It is a very sad thing. A lot of very good lawyers passed through that place and a lot of good lawyers were there when it came unwound this last year. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”
Max B. Baker: 817-390-7714
