Macy’s to close 68 stores including two in North Texas

8:32 Titletown, TX, episode 13: The Last Dance Pause

2:54 Can you escape from the Secret Chambers in Fort Worth?

0:44 Attorney explains Chesapeake royalty lawsuits

1:51 Lockheed's F-35 and the Legacy of Air Supremacy

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

0:31 Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop

2:08 Incredible shooting by Nowitzki and Barnes