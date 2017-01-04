Dallas judge slashes $1 billion verdict over defective hip implants

2:07 Ben Hogan Golf is back in the game in Fort Worth Pause

5:57 What is your barbecue IQ?

1:05 Wichita woman wins free "Starbucks For Life"

0:35 Peek inside the new specialty Tom Thumb store off University Drive

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

0:31 Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

2:08 Incredible shooting by Nowitzki and Barnes

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks