Dee Kelly Jr. steps down as leader of Kelly Hart & Hallman

2:07 Ben Hogan Golf is back in the game in Fort Worth Pause

3:18 Talkin' Cowboys vs. Detroit with Charean Williams & Clarence Hill

1:00 Ezekiel Elliott Makes The Nice List By Giving Cowboys' O-Line UTVs for Christmas

2:54 Can you escape from the Secret Chambers in Fort Worth?

1:16 Harrison Barnes Introduces New Hamburger

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:17 Cowboys coach on dealing with high-risk players

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague