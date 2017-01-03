People must need coffee more than fries: Starbucks set to top McDonald’s as No. 1 chain

3:27 Fortune Bend Ranch Pause

2:38 How to use nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

5:57 What is your barbecue IQ?

8:32 Titletown, TX, episode 13: The Last Dance

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:16 Harrison Barnes Introduces New Hamburger

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story