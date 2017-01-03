Trump tweets at GM, threatens border tax on cars from Mexico

5:57 What is your barbecue IQ? Pause

2:38 How to use nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

2:54 Can you escape from the Secret Chambers in Fort Worth?

2:05 Southwest's new Boeing 737 MAX

1:13 Polar bear hugs at DFW Airport

8:32 Titletown, TX, episode 13: The Last Dance

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague