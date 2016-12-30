Blue Cross, Texas Health Resources reach agreement on contract

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, the state’s largest provider of healthcare benefits, has reached a contract agreement with Texas Health Resources allowing it to remain in its network.
If Blue Cross Blue Shield and Arlington-based Texas Health Resources had not been able to reach a deal, its doctors and clinicians would not have been able to provide care for patients covered by one of the insurance carrier’s plans. The contract was set to expire Saturday.
“Through determined efforts on both sides of the table, the agreement will keep Texas Health Resources in the HMO Blue Texas (Blue Essentials), Blue Choice PPO (BCA), Blue Advantage HMO (BAV) and Blue Cross Advantage PPO networks with no disruption in service,” a joint statement released by the two parties said.
Details about the compromise were not provided in a statement released late Thursday, but Blue Cross Blue Shield and Texas Health Resources were arguing over the percentage of increase in what Texas Health Resources could charge for its services.
In an earlier statement, Texas Health Resources said it provided more than $1 billion in services to Blue Cross Blue Shield’s members each year.
Blue Cross Blue Shield is the largest deliverer of healthcare benefits in Texas, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners and 500 hospitals to serve more than 5 million members in all 254 counties in the state.
Texas Health Resources is one of the largest faith-based, nonprofit health systems in the country. It owns 29 hospitals that are owned, operated, joint-ventured or affiliated with the company, including Texas Health Arlington Memorial, Texas Health Harris Methodist in Fort Worth and Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Earlier this year, Texas Health Resources added the chain of freestanding First Choice Emergency Rooms to its healthcare network in North Texas.
It also formed Southwestern Health Resources network with UT Southwestern, which includes more than 500 physicians in Texas Health’s employed physician group.
This story contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Comments