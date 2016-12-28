Video shows Tesla autopilot braking for wreck before it happens

It might not lead to a downsizing of the Texas Department of Public Safety, but Tesla’s newly improved autopilot system could help prevent accidents and save lives — especially if you own one of the high-tech vehicles.
Video of an accident on the Autobahn in the Netherlands captured on the dashcam of a Tesla shows the autopilot’s forward collision warning system alerting the driver before the accident occurs in front of him.
The system issues five short beeps warning of a collision after detecting an SUV braking two cars ahead and outside the Tesla driver’s line of vision.
Original video, authorisation from the owner. Essential, no one could predict the accident but the radar did and acted by emergency braking. pic.twitter.com/70MySRiHGR— Hans Noordsij (@HansNoordsij) December 27, 2016
Hans Noordsij, the Tesla driver from the Netherlands who posted the video on Twitter with the owner’s permission, said the driver reported that the autopilot started braking strongly before he could apply the brakes himself, according to electrek.co.
Thankfully, no one was injured, although the SUV rolled over, Noordsig tweeted.
Tesla announced its improved radar technology when it released its latest software update in September, electrek.co reports. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said then that the update enabled Teslas to “see” through vehicles traveling just ahead of them.
The software update came after several accidents linked to the autopilot system, including a fatality in Florida in May. The Tesla feature came under scrutiny by federal regulators after that episode.
Tesla has a gallery in Fort Worth where people can learn about and test drive the vehicles (by appointment).
