Trump meets with Lockheed, Boeing CEOs: “It’s a dance”

The top executives of Lockheed Martin and Boeing met separately with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss concerns he has raised in tweets about the cost of two big federal projects: the F-35 fighter jet and a new Air Force One.
After his meeting, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said he told Trump that the planemaker can build a new version of Air Force One for less than $4 billion.
“We’re going to get it done for less than that, and we’re committed to working together to make sure that happens,” Muilenburg said as he left the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Trump also met with Lockheed CEO Marillyn Hewson and then with a group of high-ranking military officers. Last week, Trump said on Twitter that costs for Lockheed’s F-35, which is being built in Fort Worth, are “out of control.”
“We’re trying to get costs down, costs,” Trump told reporters after the officers left. “Primarily the F-35. That program is very, very expensive.”
Hewson left her meeting without commenting. Trump didn’t say whether he had won any concessions from her.
“It’s a dance, you know. It’s a little bit of a dance,” he said. “We’re going to get the costs down and we’re going to do it beautifully.”
The Pentagon has rebutted Trump’s criticism of the troubled F-35. Lt. Gen. Christopher Bogdan, who heads the office responsible for developing and acquiring the fighter jet, told reporters on Monday that the project has “basically been on schedule” and “on budget” since 2011. Bogdan was among the people Trump met with on Wednesday.
Trump’s Twitter outbursts about the two largest U.S. military contractors may be an attempt to harmonize two competing objectives: higher spending on the military and “reform and discipline,” Richard Aboulafia, a defense analyst with Teal Group, said in a report this month. “Those goals are tough to reconcile.”
The Pentagon has already budgeted $3.2 billion for research and development, military construction and acquisition of two of the Air Force One planes through fiscal 2021, said Kevin Brancato, the lead government contracts analyst for Bloomberg Government. More money is anticipated in the two years after that.
Muilenburg said he gave Trump his “personal commitment on behalf of the Boeing Co.” The Chicago-based company will build the new 747 jets and outfit them to the Pentagon’s specifications, which include secure communications and anti-missile defenses. Boeing is just beginning work on the systems that will go into the new presidential aircraft.
“We’re looking to cut a tremendous amount of money off the price,” Trump told reporters, referring to Air Force One.
Defense companies stand to benefit from a resurgence in military spending promised by Trump and already underway in Western Europe and Asia as global tensions rise.
Comments