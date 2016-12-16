Texas jobless rate down slightly to 4.6 percent in November

The Texas unemployment rate declined to 4.6 percent in November as the state added 20,900 nonfarm jobs, the Texas Workforce Commission reported today.
The report marked the 19th out of the past 20 months that Texas has added jobs, and brings state job additions to 210,800 for the past year.
“I am encouraged by our state’s continued job growth, with Texas employers adding jobs in nine of 11 industries over the past year,” said Andres Alcantar, the commission’s chairman, in a statement.
The state jobless rate declined from 4.7 percent in October, and is now even with the U.S. rate of 4.6 percent.
Dallas-Fort Worth continued to add jobs, with the region’s unemployment rate dipping to 3.5 percent in November. Unemployment in Fort Worth-Arlington stood at 3.6 percent.
Statewide, the leisure and hospitality sector show the biggest job gains in November, adding 5,700 positions, while manufacturing showed the biggest decline, down 3,900 jobs.
