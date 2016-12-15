Sabre taps veteran airline executive as its next CEO

Sabre Corp. named a veteran airline executive as its next chief executive officer on Thursday.
Sean Menke, who joined the Southlake-based travel technology company last year after serving as CEO at Frontier Airlines, will become president and CEO, and join the board of directors, effective Dec. 31. He will replace Tom Klein, who has served as president, CEO and a board member since 2013.
Menke currently serves as executive vice president of Sabre and president of Sabre Travel Network, its largest line of business. He also previously held executive positions with Hawaiian Airlines and Air Canada.
“Sabre touches almost every facet of the travel ecosystem to drive value and success for our customers,” said Menke in a statement. “I know first-hand the critical and growing role technology plays for our customers.”
Separately, the board also named Larry Kellner, who has served as non-executive chairman since August 2013, as executive chairman, also effective Dec. 31.
“Since his arrival last year, Sean has demonstrated that his strong industry knowledge and expertise coupled with his decisive, results-oriented management style are an effective combination,” Kellner said in a statement. “These traits will help Sabre drive innovation as the travel industry’s technology leader and serve the needs of airlines, hotels, travel agents and travelers alike.”
Sabre, which started as part of American Airlines in the 1960s and spent part of the last decade as a private company, went public again with a stock market offering in 2014. It has increased its airline and hotel software solutions revenues in recent years, added 400 employees in North Texas and expanded to a third building at its headquarters campus.
