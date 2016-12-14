Allen Samuels returns to North Texas with hardly-used car dealership

A man whose name has long been associated with car dealerships in North Texas is getting back in the game.
Allen Samuels has opened a new dealership known as Allen Samuels Direct, at the former site of Grubbs Infiniti, 1661 Airport Freeway in Euless. The new place, which had a soft opening Nov. 7 but celebrated its grand opening Tuesday night, specializes in selling used cars that have fewer than 10,000 miles and are still under factory warranty.
“Every vehicle is accident-free, is covered by the original manufacturer’s factory warranty and has the Allen Samuels 30-Day Direct Promise. If you don’t like it within 30 days or 1,000 miles, just bring it back in and trade for another vehicle,” said Tom Hervey, Allen Samuels Direct’s president and general manager.
For decades, Samuels’ name was on many dealerships across North Texas — including locations near Alliance Airport and in North Richland Hills. The name remained on those businesses even after he sold Allen Samuels Auto Group to a group of his managers in 2003, a move he now says he regrets. The Allen Samuels brand was bought by AutoNation last year.
The new Allen Samuels Direct dealership in Euless features more than 400 vehicles by 21 manufacturers including BMW, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Kia, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota.
Outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth region, Samuels re-entered the new car business in 2012 and now owns Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealerships in Waco, Port Aransas, Oxford, Miss. and Hutchison, Kan., and a Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership in Hearne.
But he yearned to return to his roots in North Texas.
“Having been raised in the Grapevine area, I have always considered Northeast Tarrant County to be home,” Samuels said in an email. “We have carved a reputation for trust and doing business the right way, and this is my opportunity to return where I first began as a dealer and continue that same legacy.”
