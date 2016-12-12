Report: Best, worst major retailers for making returns

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:51 Lockheed's F-35 and the Legacy of Air Supremacy

1:57 First F-35 for Japan

0:30 Shake Shack's Mark Rosati talks up Ode to Texas barbecue

1:00 Israel has ordered 33 F-35s

3:59 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence and Charean on Cowboys loss to Giants

3:34 Mac Attack - Dak not going anywhere

1:41 2016 Landry Award show taping