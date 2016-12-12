Business

December 12, 2016

Report: Best, worst major retailers for making returns

By Bryan Bastible

Consumer Reports made its own list and checked it twice.

In its Guide to Returning Gifts, the customer-advocate site graded major retailers by their return policies as shoppers finish up their holiday hunting. It recommends shopping at some stores while avoiding others if you’re worried about making a return.

Stores that it gave high marks include Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, Kohl’s, and Plano-based JCPenney. It also commended L.L.Bean for its "100% satisfaction in every way" policy.

Stores that it said are tougher include Barnes & Noble, Kmart, Sears and Grapevine-based GameStop. The site didn’t like some of the retailers’ stricter time limits and receipt policies.

To see Consumer Reports’ reasoning why and tips for returning gifts, click here.

Consumer Reports’ full list

Best policies

Nordstrom, L.L.Bean, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, JCPenney, Eddie Bauer, Harry & David, Lands' End, Kohl’s, Orvis and Zappos.

Worst policies

Forever 21, Kmart, Sears, Barnes & Noble, GameStop, Abe’s of Maine and American Apparel.

