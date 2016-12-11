Christi Craddick elected chairman of Texas Railroad Commission

It’s deja vu all over again at the Texas Railroad Commission.
The commission has voted unanimously to put Christi Craddick back into the commission’s top spot, taking over from outgoing Commissioner David Porter.
Craddick, daughter of former Texas House Speaker Tom Craddick, turned the reins of the commission over to Porter a little over a year ago. Porter did not seek re-election and will be leaving the agency, which oversees the state’s oil and gas industry, at year’s end.
“We are in a pivotal time for enormous energy growth in the United States, and particularly in Texas,” Craddick said in a statement. “I am honored to serve as chairman as we continue to drive Texas and the nation forward during this important time for American energy development.”
Craddick said she plans on holding meetings with Texas operators to outline a five-year plan on technological advancement to ensure that the agency employs the best practices in its regulatory role. She also wants to talk to staff across the state to guarantee consistent application of rules and enforcement actions.
Craddick served as her father’s chief political and legal adviser from 2002 to 2011. She also is an attorney specializing in oil and gas, water, tax issues and environmental policy.
“We will make our case [to the Legislature] for necessary consistent revenue sources for the agency as well as immediate funding so that we are able to fully carry out the agency’s important functions,” she said.
Being chairman is largely ceremonial. While the chairman presides over the agency’s meetings, each commissioner acts independently and pushes his or her own agenda. There is no set timetable for selecting a chairman or chairwoman; it can be changed at any time.
Former state Rep. Wayne Christian will join Craddick and Commissioner Ryan Sitton in January.
