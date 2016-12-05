Frankie’s sports bar in Fort Worth closes, owners blame Obamacare

Frankie’s Sports Bar and Grill, a popular spot for watching Dallas Cowboys and TCU football games in downtown Fort Worth, has closed after five years in Sundance Square.
In a statement posted on Facebook, owners Bill and Johnnie Katz cited the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, as the “proverbial straw” that forced their business to shutter.
“Several factors led to this decision, but ... if we were to stay in business, there was no way for us to have borne the weight of the oppressive penalties for failing to comply with the mandates (of the Affordable Care Act),” Katz said. “Therefore, another establishment goes out of business. Over fifty people lose their job. Suppliers and vendors lose the revenue of our account. Loyal patrons have one less option for dining out.”
Frankie’s, opened its first location in Dallas in 2000, and was regularly named among the best sports bars in the city. It made a splash in March 2011 when it added a Sundance Square location, just a few months before the Dallas Mavericks won their first NBA title.
Located at 425 West Third Street, not far from the downtown library, Frankie’s wasn’t exactly in the heart of Sundance Square, but sports fans found their way to the 8,000-square foot sports bar to watch games on the 57 flatscreens (including three projection TVs) and nosh on the better-than-average pub grub.
Frankie’s quickly became a go-to spot for sports fans in Fort Worth, especially when the Fox and Hound on Houston Street went out of business in 2014.
But there were signs of trouble for Frankie’s as early as 2013. That summer, the original Uptown Dallas location closed (it later relocated to downtown Dallas in 2015), and Katz told DFW.com that the Fort Worth location was facing some growing pains.
“The problem that we’re experiencing in Fort Worth is that there’s all that construction going on in the middle of the square,” Katz said, referring to what is now Sundance Square Plaza. “And we’re partnered pretty tightly with Sundance Square itself. And we’re just waiting for that construction to be done, and once it’s done it’s going to be katie-bar the door. This place is just going to blow up.”
But on Monday, Katz broke the bad news to followers on Facebook in a post titled “Farewell Fort Worth.”
“We have made so many friends and fans that it would be impossible to thank you all. ... We thank the city of Fort Worth as well as the TCU fan base that supported us these past five years. We will miss you all.”
It is signed: Best wishes and GO COWBOYS!
The Frankie’s in downtown Dallas remains open.
