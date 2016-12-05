JLL buys Dallas-Fort Worth offices of real estate valuation firm Integra

JLL, the Chicago-based real estate firm formerly known as Jones Lang LaSalle, has acquired the Dallas-Fort Worth offices of Integra Realty Resources, expanding its move into commercial real estate valuation.
In a statement, the company said the acquisition adds to its Valuation & Advisory Services business established when it bought the Houston office of Integra in October.
“IRR-Dallas brings a strong track record in capital markets valuations, eminent domain, and the seniors housing and healthcare sectors. We look forward to providing exceptional valuation expertise to our clients throughout the country,” said John Gates, CEO, Markets, JLL Americas, in a press release.
The North Texas office of Integra has about 100 employees, led by Charles Bissell, Mark Lamb, Brian Chandler, Greg Cook, Owen “Chip” Ard, Randy Williams, Darin Andrew Dalbom and David Dodd. JLL said Bissell will serve on its U.S. Valuation & Advisory Executive Committee.
The office provides consulting, valuation, feasibility and market study services for commercial office, industrial, multifamily, seniors housing/healthcare and vacant land properties.
Based in New York, Integra Realty Resources is a leading property valuation and consulting firm with 58 offices across the U.S. and Caribbean.
Steve Kaskovich: 817-390-7773, @stevekasko
