2016 DFW Auto Show Highlights

To coincide with the presidential campaign, the energy industry has launched an online educational campaign called Fracking for President. The campaign includes this 60-second commercial that states that fracking almost single-handedly saved the American economy. It will also eventually include a virtual bus tour of the nation.
The flight returned to D/FW Airport safely Wednesday night after flames were spotted coming from one of the engines. A passengers on the flight, which was bound for Seattle, shared his video of the landing.