2016 DFW Auto Show Highlights

Over 30 dealers and manufacturers are at the 2016 Auto Show held at the Fort Worth Convention Center from Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4.
Fracking for President is energy industry's new ad pitch

To coincide with the presidential campaign, the energy industry has launched an online educational campaign called Fracking for President. The campaign includes this 60-second commercial that states that fracking almost single-handedly saved the American economy. It will also eventually include a virtual bus tour of the nation.

