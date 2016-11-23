Convention and visitors bureaus reach sales, marketing partnership

When it comes to local multimillion-dollar convention and tourism business, the boundery line between Fort Worth and Arlington has blurred some.
In August, the heads of the Fort Worth and Arlington convention and visitors bureaus formalized what they had been already doing informally in promoting the other city when the situation warranted as a way to boost business. Through a memorandum of understanding, the two cities established an official partnership that, while not legally binding, shows just how serious they are.
“It’s just grown out of practice, an opportunity as much as anything,” said Bob Jameson, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau. “When we have the opportunity to hold hands and make something better, we ought to. We’re all better off.”
That document will carry weight with meeting planners and groups looking to come North Texas, they said. The memorandum pushes Tarrant County as a destination, where Fort Worth and Arlington are the largest cities. It helps most on the sales side of the bureaus.
The bureaus said the two cities’ business and leisure tourism generates more than $1.7 billion in annual economic impact. The industry also supports about 30,000 jobs in Tarrant County, they said.
“This is an optimal time to declare this partnership as the cities enjoy growth in hotels, attractions and interest in the region,” the memorandum said.
Ron Price, president and CEO of the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the memorandum had been in the making for some time, largely the result of the business that’s generated from recreation and professional sporting events.
Since AT&T Stadium opened, Fort Worth has helped large events such as the NCAA Final Four basketball tournament in 2013 with hotel room blocks, for example. And, Arlington has provided sports fields that Fort Worth doesn’t have.
“We are two distinct cities with distinct attributes,” Price said. “We all want what’s best for the region. It was an opportunity for us to show that collaboration.”
Said Jameson, “Jerry [Jones] wants to keep his building as busy as possible,” referring to AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys. “We certainly are close enough. Nothing doesn’t happen at that stadium that doesn’t help Fort Worth.”
While this is an unusual move, it’s not unheard of.
Two years ago, the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, Visit Baltimore and the San Antonio Convention & Visitors Bureau formed Synchronicities, a three-city partnership designed to offer a united services and marketing platform.
