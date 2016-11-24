North Texans to spend more on gifts this holiday season

Black Friday sales have just started but North Texans have already been shopping, reflecting optimism heading into the holiday season, according to a new survey from Deloitte Consulting.
About a quarter of North Texas residents started their holiday shopping in October and early November, which is higher than the national average, according to Deloitte’s annual shopping survey.
And North Texans are more optimistic and plan to outspend the rest of the country, the survey found. DFW shoppers expect to spend $453 on gifts, 38 percent higher than the national average of $328. Combined with gift cards, DFW shoppers plan to spend $566 on gifts, up 24 percent than last year.
“We tend to spend more on gifts and entertainment than the other urban markets and we prefer to do it in-store with family and friends,” said Gene Monacelli, principal at Deloitte Consulting in Dallas. “I think as a whole, we embrace the holiday season here in North Texas.”
The survey, conducted in September by polling over 5,000 consumers nationwide, showed that 76 percent of DFW respondents plan to spend the same or more on the holidays and 79 percent believe the economy is either better or has stabilized.
DFW consumers plan to buy clothing, gift cards and electronics as their top holiday gifts, the survey said. They are also spending more than the national average on entertaining at home, $187, and traveling for the holidays, $281.
North Texans are loyal and savvy shoppers.
Monacelli said North Texans are savvy shoppers who plan to compare prices online and use coupons when purchasing holiday gifts. But they also are more in favor of shopping in brick-and-mortar stores as opposed to online.
“We enjoy touching and feeling what we’re going to buy but we want to make sure we get value products for the price,” Monacelli said, noting that 79 percent of DFW respondents said they will sue their smartphones to compare prices.
North Texas shoppers are also extremely loyal as 76 percent shop at the same stores and online retailers that they have visited before. This holiday shopping season, shoppers expect to visit traditional department stores and off-price stores more than they did last year.
“Both of those categories went up 13 percent if you compare it to where [shoppers] were in 2015,” Monacelli said. “North Texans are loyal and savvy shoppers.”
