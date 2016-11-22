Motorists gobble up cheaper gas prices this Thanksgiving holiday

1:53 TCU Coach Gary Patterson can't worry about Charlie Strong's coaching situation with both TCU and Texas vying for bowl eligibility Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:31 Cleburne police officer saves man from fiery crash

2:04 Clarence and Charean on the Cowboys-Redskins Thanksgiving game

1:31 Andrew Cashner excited to return to Texas

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

0:41 Cowboys CB Anthony Brown says he has no respect for Ravens WR Steve Smith

9:50 Titletown, TX., episode 14: They Call Him Big Game James

3:23 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys win over the Ravens