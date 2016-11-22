Motorists gobble up cheaper gas prices this Thanksgiving holiday

Even before taking that first bite of Thanksgiving turkey, Texas motorists can express thanks that gas prices dropped 5 cents a gallon before the holiday weekend.
The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $1.92, which is 5 cents below last week, according to the Texas AAA Fuel Gauge. The national average is $2.13, a 3-cent drop from a week ago.
In Fort Worth and Arlington, drivers are paying $1.89, 8 cents less, while the price at the pump in Dallas was seven cents lower at $1.92, the agency reported. In Texas’ major metropolitan areas, drivers in El Paso were paying the most at $1.94 and consumers in Amarillo were paying the least at $1.79.
AAA Texas projects that 3.9 million will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, a bump of 160,000 travelers, or 4.3 percent, over last year and the most since 2007. The agency considers the holiday to start Wednesday and extend through Sunday.
While gas prices this Thanksgiving are 5 cents higher statewide and nationally this year, drivers in the southern United States still enjoy some of the lowest prices in the country because of their proximity to major oil refineries and lower state taxes, AAA reported.
Texas, along with Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee, rank among the top 10 lowest prices. Prices on the west coast remain the highest, with Hawaii, California, Washington, Alaska, Nevada and Oregon recording the top six expensive prices.
GasBuddy.com was reporting an average price of $1.88 in Fort Worth and Arlington Tuesday afternoon, with $1.60 the lowest price at a Conoco station at 2500 NE 28th St.
At Fuel City, a discount travel center in Dallas, unleaded gas was selling for $1.89, said owner John Benda, who said he had lowered the price of gas several times in the last few days. He said he expects the price to climb if its ministers, who are scheduled to meet Nov. 30, set lower production numbers.
Max B. Baker:
