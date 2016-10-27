Furniture faves Z Gallerie, Arhaus to open in Fort Worth

Three high-profile home decor and furniture stores are planning to open their first Fort Worth locations at The Shops at Clearfork.
Z Gallerie, Arhaus and Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Furnishings are among the retailers that have tentatively committed to Clearfork, an open-air shopping and dining development that will be anchored by Neiman Marcus in southwest Fort Worth.
Z Gallerie, a popular home decor chain that started as a poster shop in Sherman Oaks, Calif., and now has 60 stores, sells everything from high-end furnishings and rugs, to posters, art, tableware and more. Z Gallerie has four Dallas area locations, and one at Southlake Town Square that opened earlier this year.
Arhaus Furniture’s only North Texas location is at Dallas’ NorthPark Center, but the Ohio-based retailer, which features exclusive and global brands, has been expanding its brick and mortar presence in Texas in recent years. In addition to Houston and Austin locations, Arhaus is planning to open a store at Frisco’s Wade Park as well as at Clearfork.
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Furnishings, a North Carolina company, has locations on McKinney Avenue in Dallas and at the Shops at Willow Bend in Plano. It also sells its stylish sofas and chairs in retails stores such as Pottery Barn and Haverty’s.
Clearfork, an multi-use mall being built on Edwards Ranch property east of Bryant Irvin Road, is likely to become one of Fort Worth’s most upscale shopping and dining destinations, with 24-carat names like Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton expected to join the Neiman Marcus store, which is relocating from Ridgmar Mall.
Rise No. 1, a popular Dallas souffle spot, headlines a list of Clearfork restaurants that will likely also include Malai Kitchen, a critically acclaimed Vietnamese-Thai fusion restaurant, B&B Butchers & Restaurant, a high-end Houston steakhouse, and Doc B’s, a Chicago-based eatery that focuses on locally sourced, healthful dishes.
Plans also include a luxury movie theater and a bowling and bocce bistro called Pinstripes.
Neiman Marcus is slated to open Feb. 10; the rest of Clearfork is expected to be ready by September 2017.
