Buc-ee’s named best rest stop in America: Tell us something we don’t know

It’s not just Texans who have a thing for Beaver Nuggets, beef jerky, sparkling bathrooms and gas pumps as far as the eye can see.
Bon Appetit, that national magazine and purveyor all things good taste, has named Buc-ee’s the best rest stop in America.
Now, tell us something we don’t know.
Texans have been basking in the Buc-ee’s glow for a few decades now -- there are 25 in the Lone Star State and counting. The first Fort Worth Buc-ee’s opened in May, across from Texas Motor Speedway, and a Denton location is coming next.
Several chefs interviewed by Bon Appetit praised some of Buc-ee’s signature items, such as the addictive caramel-coated corn puffs called Beaver Nuggets, the fabulous fudge made on site, and the garlic beef jerky, which is just one of many flavors of smoked and dried meats.
Bon Appetit also remarks on the 20 kinds of coffee creamer you’ll find at Buc-ee’s, not to mention the 15 varieties of cherry sours and rows of trail mix. We’re also fans of the Buc-ee’s burritos, the barbecue sandwiches, and even the sweet, hot apple pie.
Buc-ee’s is no stranger to national attention. It has grabbed the spotlight for its spotless bathrooms -- attendants obssessively clean the cathedral of commodes behind locking stall doors.
And now the Texas icon is getting some love for it’s food, too.
In fact, here’s our Buc-ee’s List of 11 essentials, just in case all this talk about the best rest stop in America has you reaching for your keys.
