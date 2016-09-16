Texas unemployment rose slightly in August to 4.7 percent

State labor officials say the Texas unemployment rate rose slightly in August to reach 4.7 percent, marking the third straight month of increases.
The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday said the state added 21,400 nonfarm jobs in August, and has added jobs in 16 of the last 17 months. But that growth was not enough to keep up with an expanding workforce, pushing the unemployment rate up from 4.6 percent in July.
Nationwide, unemployment last month was 4.9 percent.
In Fort Worth-Arlington, the jobless rate declined to 4.3 percent from 4.4 percent in July, and in Dallas-Fort Worth the rate declined to 4.1 percent from 4.2 percent. Rates for metropolitan areas are not seasonally adjusted.
Amarillo had the lowest jobless rate in Texas last month at 3.4 percent. Commission officials say the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area recorded the state’s highest unemployment during August at 8.4 percent.
Statewide, both goods-producing and service sectors showed job gains in August, though there were slight declines in mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas industry, and manufacturing.
