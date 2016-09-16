Linbeck Group moving out of downtown to new offices on Rosedale

Linbeck, which has built many signature buildings in Fort Worth over the years, has put up a new home for itself.
The construction firm is moving its Fort Worth office from the 18th floor of the Wells Fargo Tower downtown to a new office building at 1263 Rosedale Ave. in the city’s Medical District.
The new location will have about 7,200 square feet of space, about 40 percent more. The office’s 25 employees plan to make the move to Rosedale Street by October.
“After 30 years downtown, this location allows for growth and the opportunity to better serve our clients, trade partners, and the community,” said Mark Linenberger, General Manager of Linbeck Group, in a statement. “Fort Worth South is a vibrant business environment and we look forward to being here for equally as long as we were downtown.”
Linbeck’s list of construction projects in Fort Worth is long and noteworthy, including the Bass Performance Hall, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, the Cowgirl Museum Hall of Fame, the Amon Carter Museum, the Worthington Hotel and Sundance West.
It also built the City Center Towers complex, including the now-named Wells Fargo Tower where it’s located.
