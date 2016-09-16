Linbeck Group moving out of downtown to new offices on Rosedale

1:01 Fracking for President is energy industry's new ad pitch Pause

0:46 American Airlines plane makes emergency landing, passengers cheer

0:31 Emirates Airline A380 takeoff at DFW

0:49 Watch monstrous Emirates Airbus A380-800 takeoff from LAX

1:42 Chesapeake $52.5 million settlement

2:30 Sharks on a Plane

1:03 American Airlines implodes old headquarters

3:54 Uber versus taxis: Which ride do you like?

0:51 The Fresh Market, open in Southlake about a year, set to close

0:43 Qantas A380 Overhead!