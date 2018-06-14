Furnishing the man-cave? Vintage Flying Museum holding huge hangar sale June 16-17
The Vintage Flying Museum is clearing out 40 years of accumulated aviation stuff and some other random things. There are lots of old aircraft instruments and parts, books, furniture and even mannequins.
A video recently released by Grapevine Animal Services shows how an egret recently swallowed fishing line at Grapevine Lake and had to be rehabilitated by a nearby wildlife specialist. Summers usually see an increase of wildlife injured by litter.
The F-35 fighter jet program has been called controversial and expensive, but Lockheed Martin has continued to build the planes at a steady pace. The company, which builds the F-35 in Fort Worth, recently celebrated delivery of its 300th plane.
Teenagers from all across Texas work in a three day summer camp to facilitate home improvements for Arlington residents who experience health challenges or that have been cited or given a notice of violation by the city.
A raccoon in St. Paul Minnesota got attention for climbing an office tower in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota. Social media users are using the hashtag #mprraccoon to track the raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories.
Women and men alike have taken to social media recently to post "#MeToo" to raise awareness for the number of victims of sexual harassment and assault. People were encouraged to tweet the hashtag if they had been victims of these themselves.
Authorities from Fort Worth and White Settlement converged on the home of a man who died after jumping off an overpass near his home. When officers arrived, they found suspicious wiring and smelled natural gas, so the bomb squad was summoned.
A DC-10 airliner converted to an aerial tanker for firefighting makes a delivery June 7 on the Scenic Loop Fire northwest of Fort Davis, Texas. The plane can carry up to 12 thousand gallons of retardant.