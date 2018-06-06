Murakami at Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Takashi Murakami introduces his The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg exhibition to the media. The show runs June 10-September 16.
Ross Hailey
BMW plunges 7 stories from Texas parking garage

National

Police in Austin, Texas released video showing a BMW plunging seven stories from a downtown parking garage and striking another vehicle as it lands in an alley. The driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed through the garage barrier.