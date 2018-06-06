Murakami at Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

A Fort Worth woman left a message on her doormat to hide packages from her husband for an Amazon deliveryman. Her video camera captured the Amazon worker trying to find the perfect spot to stash the package.
Police in Austin, Texas released video showing a BMW plunging seven stories from a downtown parking garage and striking another vehicle as it lands in an alley. The driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed through the garage barrier.
Katie Silverman graduates from Southlake Carroll High School with memories of friends from her time in Parkland, Florida. Two of those friends died in the school shooting there. Instead of a party she will attend the graduation they would have had.
If you need a dog, the Fort Worth Animal Shelter is full and willing to cut a deal. To relieve over-crowding the city has dropped the price of adoption to $10 and the price includes a host of veterinary services to make sure the new pet is healthy.
Cynthia Holt takes a boat ride on Lake Worth to remind us that the first Saturday in June is designated “Free Fishing Day,” the only day of the year where people can fish on any public waterbody they want for free – no license needed.