Preparing for two graduations: one joyful the other bittersweet

Katie Silverman graduates from Southlake Carroll High School with memories of friends from her time in Parkland, Florida. Two of those friends died in the school shooting there. Instead of a party she will attend the graduation they would have had.
Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
Woman attacked by a large group in Dallas

Dallas

Woman attacked by a large group in Dallas

Police in Dallas are looking into two attacks in the popular Deep Ellum neighborhood on Friday and Saturday mornings. In the most recent attack, a woman walking in the 2900 block of Elm Street was attacked by a large group.