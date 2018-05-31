Free fishing this Saturday but don't forget about boating and water safety
Cynthia Holt takes a boat ride on Lake Worth to remind us that the first Saturday in June is designated “Free Fishing Day,” the only day of the year where people can fish on any public waterbody they want for free – no license needed.
Protestors gather in Marine Park speaking out against the State Board of Education's decision to change the name of Mexican-American studies to a more generic name of "Ethnic Studies: An Overview of Americans of Mexican Descent".
A school bus wreck injures seven Justin Elementary students after it rolled over on FM 407 west of Justin. None of the injuries were believed to be life threatening and State Troopers are investigating the accident which involved no other vehicles.
A Northwest school district school bus carrying 18 schoolchildren crashed Tuesday afternoon near Justin and several elementary students were injured. A parent recalls her experience trying to find out if her children were on the bus that crashed.
Watch as cars take off ... well, by maybe a foot or so, after concrete on the eastbound Bass Pro Drive bridge over State 121 buckled Sunday afternoon, Grapevine police said. The bridge was repaired and reopened Monday evening.
Police in Dallas are looking into two attacks in the popular Deep Ellum neighborhood on Friday and Saturday mornings. In the most recent attack, a woman walking in the 2900 block of Elm Street was attacked by a large group.
Oklahoma City police say two bystanders returned to their cars to grab a gun to shoot an active shooter at an Oklahoma City restaurant. Police identified Alexander C. Tilghman as the shooter who open fired at a Louie's Grill & Bar.
Crystal Mason, who received a five-year prison sentence for voting illegally in the 2016 presidential election, is seeking a new trial based on claims of inadequate council and a lack of clarity in the law.