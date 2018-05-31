Free fishing this Saturday but don't forget about boating and water safety

Cynthia Holt takes a boat ride on Lake Worth to remind us that the first Saturday in June is designated “Free Fishing Day,” the only day of the year where people can fish on any public waterbody they want for free – no license needed.
Police in Dallas are looking into two attacks in the popular Deep Ellum neighborhood on Friday and Saturday mornings. In the most recent attack, a woman walking in the 2900 block of Elm Street was attacked by a large group.

Record Town is moving after 61 years across from TCU. Always known as a place to find old, rare and obscure music albums, the store is moving south of downtown near the South Main Street development.