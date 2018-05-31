Man pistol-whipped during robbery attempt

The man was severely injured during a robbery attempt outside a store in southeast Fort Worth Thursday, according to police.
Max Faulkner
Woman attacked by a large group in Dallas

Dallas

Woman attacked by a large group in Dallas

Police in Dallas are looking into two attacks in the popular Deep Ellum neighborhood on Friday and Saturday mornings. In the most recent attack, a woman walking in the 2900 block of Elm Street was attacked by a large group.

Record Town moves from TCU area

News

Record Town moves from TCU area

Record Town is moving after 61 years across from TCU. Always known as a place to find old, rare and obscure music albums, the store is moving south of downtown near the South Main Street development.