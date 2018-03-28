Texas Senator John Cornyn is hopeful that a conflict with North Korea can be averted

Texas Senator John Cornyn, speaking at the Lockheed roll out of South Korea F-35A in Fort Worth, is hopeful that a conflict with North Korea's Kim Jong Un can be avoided and views the meeting between the North and President Trump as positive.
Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Austin police are investigating a blast that injured two people in a neighborhood on Sunday. They aren't saying if it was caused by a package bomb similar to the three that detonated earlier this month in the city.

Westchester Plaza imploded, Fort Worth

The Westchester Plaza, formerly a high-rise apartment named the Westchester House, was imploded Sunday, March 18, 2018. As seen from the Stayton at Museum Way—Interstate 30 crosses in front.