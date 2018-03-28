Tech football players' arrest caught on officer's body cam

Four Texas Tech football players, including former Mansfield Lake Ridge Star Jett Duffey, are off the team after they were arrested early Sunday in Lubbock.
Lubbock Police Aggregated by Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Two people hurt in Austin explosion

State

Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Austin police are investigating a blast that injured two people in a neighborhood on Sunday. They aren't saying if it was caused by a package bomb similar to the three that detonated earlier this month in the city.

Westchester Plaza imploded, Fort Worth

News

Westchester Plaza imploded, Fort Worth

The Westchester Plaza, formerly a high-rise apartment named the Westchester House, was imploded Sunday, March 18, 2018. As seen from the Stayton at Museum Way—Interstate 30 crosses in front.