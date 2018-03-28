Man who filmed himself speeding, driving with one hand in Texas arrested

In a ceremony punctuated by Korean fan dancers and haunting jindo drums, officials from Lockheed Martin on Wednesday delivered the first F-35 fighter jet to South Korea. Dozens of dignitaries from east Asia attended the Fort Worth event.
Texas Senator John Cornyn, speaking at the Lockheed roll out of South Korea F-35A in Fort Worth, is hopeful that a conflict with North Korea's Kim Jong Un can be avoided and views the meeting between the North and President Trump as positive.
The following contains three excerpts of correspondence between Learjet and American Airlines airbus flights and air traffic control from a recording provided by the FAA. The incident happen Feb. 24, 2018 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
A nationwide housing shortage has driven up home prices and forced many prospective buyers to wait. But in the Walsh development on the western edge of Fort Worth, houses are being completed at an average of one per day.
Dennis Crow, 51, has never been bitten in five years hunting rattlesnakes. But he nearly succumbed to a heart attack after putting a six-foot rattler in his snake bucket while hunting near Oklahoma's Wichita Mountains.
Austin police say that a suspect in the package bombings that have terrorized the city this month has died after detonating an explosive device as SWAT team members closed in on him near Interstate 35 on Wednesday.