Walsh redefines Fort Worth

A nationwide housing shortage has driven up home prices and forced many prospective buyers to wait. But in the Walsh development on the western edge of Fort Worth, houses are being completed at an average of one per day.
Max Faulkner
Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Austin police are investigating a blast that injured two people in a neighborhood on Sunday. They aren't saying if it was caused by a package bomb similar to the three that detonated earlier this month in the city.